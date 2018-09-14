Education minister promises report on Oxford school mortar problems

Nova Scotia's minister of education says a report will be ready next week on the mortar issues that have caused the temporary closure of an $18-million school in Oxford built just eight years ago.

"An engineer's report will be due next Wednesday with a full scope of the issues that we are having there," Zach Churchill said Friday.

Masonry repairs at Oxford Regional Education Centre have begun, and Churchill said crews will be at the school continuing their work this weekend. But the extent of what needs to be done is still unclear.

"The engineers are trying to fully identify any other potential issues while they are in there to make sure the school is fully safe and functional before we send kids back."

More than 400 Primary to Grade 12 students from Oxford Regional Education Centre are now being bused to schools about 25 kilometres away in Pugwash.

The mortar problems at Oxford Regional Education Centre have forced students to be relocated to schools in Pugwash. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The mortar issue was first identified in early August and some parents have been furious with what they say has been a lack of urgency shown in getting the problems at the school fixed.

About 30 parents staged a protest at Oxford Regional Education Centre last Friday morning and pulled their children from school that day.

One parent said hearing the report will be out next week is welcome news, but it's long overdue.

"It's about time, and I don't understand why it even took this long," said Tom Mattinson, who has five children who should be going to school in Oxford, instead of Pugwash. "It's a ridiculous amount of time that would never be acceptable in the construction trade in the private sector."

Parents staged the protest a week ago. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Bird Construction won the bid to build the school, which opened its doors in 2010. They used Fowler, Bauld and Mitchell Ltd. to do the architecture work and BMR Structural Engineering was contracted for the structural engineering work.

Rene Cox, Bird Construction's vice-president for Atlantic Canada, would not name the company that was in charge of the masonry work.

"We had subbed that out to a Nova Scotia-based company, but I would rather not put their name into it," said Cox, who has been working with Nova Scotia's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on the investigation.

"We've been at the table looking at the issue with them along with the entire project team from designers through to the sub-trades."

Fowler, Bauld and Mitchell Ltd. declined to comment and referred questions to Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

CBC has asked a TIR spokesperson for the name of the company that did the masonry work but no answer has been provided.