HRM wants new agreement with group tasked with monitoring Otter Lake landfill

Halifax wants a new agreement with the monitoring committee set up in 1999 to oversee the Otter Lake landfill.

A new report lists a number of issues with how the community monitoring group currently operates.

"Not one annual report has been submitted, meeting agendas are never posted, communication is shrinking, yet the mandate of this committee is to communicate to the community," said Coun. Pamela Lovelace, who is an HRM representative on the committee and asked for the review.

The committee's executive director, Reg Rankin, questioned the timing of the review.

"What is the motivation, I wonder?" he asked.

The committee has opposed a move by HRM to suspend the sorting of waste sent to the landfill. The group decided April 1 to appeal a provincial decision to allow the change with certain conditions, noting in a news release that there is "widespread community opposition."

"The community is in a very touchy position right now, they've lost trust with HRM, so let's be careful about what we do," said Coun. Iona Stoddard, who was the only one to vote against negotiating a new agreement.

The motion also included giving the committee notice about a funding cut.

In 2000, the committee received $65,000 from the municipality. In 2016, regional council agreed to pay for an executive director. According to Rankin, that recommendation came from HRM staff, not the community monitoring committee.

For 2022-23, the group has requested $90,000. Half of that would be for Rankin's salary.

Lovelace said other community liaison groups in the municipality do not receive funding for an executive director. However, Rankin pointed out that the community would not have accepted the landfill without the creation of a community monitoring committee.

He added council can decide how much funding the monitoring committee receives, but not how it is spent.

