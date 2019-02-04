Suspect sought after replica gun used in Dartmouth home invasion

Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck a Dartmouth man on the head with what appeared to be replica gun during a home invasion on Saturday night.

The Trinity Avenue resident answered a knock on the door, police said, and a man not known to the resident hit him and demanded money.

The resident gave him money and the suspect fled on foot, police said in release on Monday.

The 47-year-old resident was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Police describe him as a young white man, about six-foot to six-foot-two, between 190 and 210 pounds with short stubble. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and sunglasses.