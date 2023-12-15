Repairs underway for Gabarus seawall damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona

The federal government is chipping in $1 million to help repair the badly damaged Gabarus seawall in Cape Breton.

The old seawall is the only thing standing between the Atlantic Ocean and the small fishing village. The wood-and-rock structure has been severely damaged by storms and is in danger of breaking apart.

In 2022, post-tropical storm Fiona pulled large armour stone off the wall and compromised the main frame of the structure. A 120-metre section of the existing seawall suffered damage.

"That stone was blown off like it was Tinker Toys by Fiona," said resident Tim Menk, who has been advocating for repairs to the wall for several years.

He said Fiona exposed the old timbers underneath. The crib itself had been damaged after being crushed with stones that were meant to reinforce the structure.

Post-tropical storm Fiona ripped apart more than 100 metres of the seawall. Locals saw waves crashing a dozen feet over the top of the damaged structure. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Menk said Fiona was the most intense weather event he has witnessed in the community.

A spokesperson for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency said in an email that the agency is working with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality on a project to repair portions of the seawall.

Repairs have been made to the wall over the years. In 2013, the federal, provincial and municipal governments committed $700,000 to the project.

Menk said the new repairs are welcome but he said it's only a matter of time before another devastating blow comes through the community.

The work has already begun and is expected to be completed by March 31.

MORE TOP STORIES