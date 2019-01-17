Skip to Main Content
Woman jailed 4 years for luring 16-year-old girl into prostitution

Woman jailed 4 years for luring 16-year-old girl into prostitution

Renee Allison Webber was sentenced Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Jury found Renee Allison Webber guilty of pimping-related charges in September

The Canadian Press ·
Renee Allison Webber, left, arrives at court in Halifax on Thursday. (Michael MacDonald/Canadian Press)

A Halifax-area woman who helped lure a 16-year-old girl into prostitution in Toronto, Halifax and Moncton, N.B., has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A jury had found Renee Allison Webber guilty of pimping-related charges in September.

Crown lawyers told the court that in late 2015 the victim moved into Webber's Halifax-area home, where she was lured into providing sexual services.

Webber, who is in her mid-40s, was convicted of trafficking a person under the age of 18, sexual exploitation, advertising sexual services and receiving material benefit from trafficking.

Her co-accused, Kyle Leslie Pellow, pleaded guilty last June to trafficking a person under 18, advertising sexual services and breaching a court order.

He received a six-year prison sentence, but the judge deducted just over three years for time served.

Justice Christa Brothers sentenced Webber Thursday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us