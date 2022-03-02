Program in Chéticamp aims to improve access to renal dialysis

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is aiming to improve access to renal dialysis machines for people in rural areas with a pilot project in Cape Breton that starts next month.

The program will start with one patient being treated at Sacred Heart Community Health Centre in Chéticamp, N.S., with a type of dialysis machine that doesn't require a doctor present. It is more automated than traditional dialysis machines, allowing it to be used by almost anyone in any location.

The pilot was started because of attention drawn to the problem by people who were directly affected by the lack of dialysis machines close to home. Some people who live in remote areas have to drive several hours, multiple times a week, just to get treatment.

Darlene Doucet's father, who died in 2020, lost his second kidney to cancer in 2019 and needed dialysis. Living in Chéticamp, he was initially was sent by ambulance to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, a two-hour drive away.

"Inverness didn't have an extra chair for him. It was at capacity, so for two to three months he traveled to Sydney three times a week until we were able to get a chair in Inverness," Doucet told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton.

'In-between model'

When a spot did open up at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, Doucet's father still felt uncomfortable being driven almost 50 minutes from his home to the hospital.

"With snowy conditions, it's really extreme and he felt bad putting these volunteers in danger for him to get life-saving services. And you have to go in a storm. You need your dialysis services at least three times a week," said Doucet, a volunteer with the advocacy group Dialysis Services for the Acadian Region of Chéticamp.

Because of the work done by Doucet and her group of volunteers, the Nova Scotia Health Authority is starting the new program in April with the goal of expanding to other rural areas if it is successful.

The form of dialysis machine being used in the pilot program is available for people to use in their own homes, but that comes with its own problems for some patients.

"Not all people can do it at home related to challenges with learning the technology. And also some people don't have the appropriate infrastructure at home," said David Landry, senior director with the health authority's renal program.

"So this is sort of an in-between model, and we believe that this will serve rural remote areas more."

Services in Chéticamp

The Nova Scotia government is also supporting the project.

"Providing care closer to home will reduce the significant financial, physical and emotional burden dialysis patients and their families face," Allan MacMaster, the deputy premier and MLA for Inverness, said in a press release.

Doucet said she is already pleased with the progress of the pilot project, but is still advocating for more services for people in Chéticamp.

"We didn't expect the pilot project to happen so quickly. So that's a great bonus, but for us, we're advocating for a long term-room," said Doucet.

"I guess that would house at least two machines that could potentially provide dialysis services to two patients at one time and in the language of their choice."

The health authority said in a press release it expects the new model could help five to 10 people in rural communities around the province if the pilot is successful.

MORE STORIES