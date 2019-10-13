Work underway to remove storm-toppled construction crane
Crews are cutting off portions of crumpled crane that is draped over building
Crews cutting off parts of the construction crane that's been draped over the front of a Halifax building since Hurricane Dorian stormed through the region last month.
The crane crumpled and collapsed Sept. 7 after Dorian landed as a post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds. Crews worked to stabilize the crane in the weeks immediately following the storm so it wouldn't topple unexpectedly.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal is overseeing the removal work. The province has said because it's a complex project with many parties involves, it's still unclear who will pay for the work.
Harbourside Engineering Consultants and R&D Crane were hired to remove the crane. It's still not known how long it will take.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency ordered the evacuation of some homes and businesses in the immediate vicinity of the crane collapse on Sept. 9. Nine days later, the Nova Scotia government declared a localized state of emergency
A section of South Park Street, a major downtown artery, has remained closed.
On Friday, fire officials ordered 11 residents to leave additional condos in the Trillium building as a precaution. Their units had to be evacuated by this morning.
We have FIRE!! Cutting is officially happening. <a href="https://t.co/YZuAu6GJDP">pic.twitter.com/YZuAu6GJDP</a>—@cbcemma
A small group of people gathered at the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road to watch the work on Sunday.
