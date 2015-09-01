'Very exciting' mission documenting sea floor off N.S. begins streaming

Remotely operated vehicles explored a large underwater canyon near Sable Island, N.S., on Thursday, took samples and sent back the first images ever seen of the sea floor on the eastern side of The Gully, Canada's first marine protected area.

"It's very exciting," said Ellen Kenchington, a Canadian scientist who monitored the dive from a command centre at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography.

"I didn't know what to expect and already the first dive they dropped down and we've seen high diversity and a lot of really interesting species from a number of different animal groups."

Two ROVs deployed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research ship Okeanos Explorer dove to the bottom of Sable Gully, more than a kilometre below the ocean surface.

The team has been live-streaming the video on NOAA's website.

Ellen Kenchington is a coral and sponge specialist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. (CBC)

The purpose of the dive was to identify undescribed species, especially sponges, and understand the connection between the sea floor and species living in the water column above.

Scientists are also studying the geology of the sea floor.

Javier Murillo-Perez, a research scientist working on sponges, holds a Russian Hat specimen recovered in a July trawl survey off Nova Scotia. According to DFO, unique populations of these sponges have been found near Emerald Basin and Sambro Bank as well as parts of the Northeast Channel. (DFO)

The Gully was a priority for Canadian scientists.

"We have the marine protected area there and we don't really know what we're protecting," said Kenchington.

"It was there to protect the bottlenose whales and we know there is a high diversity of coral, but there's so many other species living on the sea floor, especially the sponges where we've had an inkling that there could be some really interesting sponge species there."

The "Deep Connections" mission is to explore deepwater canyons, channels and seamounts on the Eastern Seaboard of Canada and the United States.

It is part of an international agreement between Canada, the U.S. and European Union to study the North Atlantic.

Long-delayed mission

NOAA cancelled the mission last year and it was delayed for two days this week by weather and engine problems on the Okeanos Explorer.

More deepwater dives are planned off Nova Scotia in the coming days, including a survey on Sunday in the Fundian Channel, a prospective marine protected area off the southern coast of the province.

Jordy Thomson of the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax is impressed by the technology being used on the mission and what it has the potential to reveal. (CBC)

Scientists were not the only ones watching Thursday.

Environmentalists organized a screening at the Museum of Natural History in Halifax.

"This is huge. The ocean covers 70 per cent of the Earth's surface. Most of that is very deep and very offshore and very difficult to access," said Jordy Thomson of the Ecology Action Centre in Halifax.

"For NOAA to have the technology to get down to some of these areas and figure out what species are there, it's really a first in a lot of these areas that they're going to."

This dumbo octopus previously discovered in Sable Gully marine protected area received its name because of the large fins located on either side of its head. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

