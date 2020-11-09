Veterans' care homes in N.S. will not open to public for Remembrance Day

Traditional Remembrance Day observances at long-term care homes for veterans in Nova Scotia will look different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The facilities would normally open to the public for ceremonies on Nov. 11, but that will not be the case this year.

A notice from the Nova Scotia Health Authority said each facility will customize its own events while ensuring the health of residents.

The notice said the intention of each ceremony should be to remember "those who made the ultimate sacrifice for a better world."

There are seven veterans' long-term care facilities in the province run by the health authority:

Taigh Na Mara (Glace Bay, Eastern Zone)

Harbourview Hospital (Sydney Mines, Eastern Zone)

Northumberland Veterans Unit at Sutherland Harris Memorial Hospital (Pictou, Northern Zone)

Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building (Halifax, Central Zone)

Veteran's Place (Yarmouth, Western Zone)

Soldiers Memorial Hospital (Middleton, Western Zone)

Fishermen's Memorial Hospital (Lunenburg, Western Zone)

