Remembrance Day service expected to draw thousands to Grand Parade

Thousands of people are expected to gather across Nova Scotia this morning to honour and remember those who have served and continue to serve their country.

The Remembrance Day service at Grand Parade will begin shortly before 11 a.m. It will include a 21-gun salute at Citadel Hill and a moment of silence.

People will be placing wreaths on the cenotaph outside City Hall for approximately one hour.

CBC will be livestreaming the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. here, as well as on CBC Nova Scotia's Facebook page and CBC Gem.

There will also be a 10-minute regional radio special across the Maritimes starting at 10:55.

MORE TOP STORIES