Remembrance Day ceremony live from Halifax's Grand Parade

Watch live as Nova Scotians and veterans gather at Halifax's Grand Parade at 11 a.m. AT to honour those who served their country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

This year marks 100 years since the First World War ended.

Remembrance Day events are taking place all over Nova Scotia.

The 1st Field Artillery Regiment will fire a 21-gun salute from Citadel Hill's saluting battery starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by the noon gun.

Bells of Peace commemorative ceremonies will be held in communities across the province and Canada to mark the moment 100 years ago when the bells rang to signify the First World War had ended.

The bells will ring at Parliament Hill, city halls, places of worship, military bases, naval vessels and at ceremonies beginning at sundown.