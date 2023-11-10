Hundreds attend Remembrance Day ceremony at Dartmouth's Sullivans Pond

Hundreds of people gathered at Sullivans Pond in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

"Our rich military presence of soldiers from Nova Scotia goes back hundreds of years," said Tom Young with the Nova Scotia Nunavut Command of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Anniversaries marked in 2023 included 80 years since the Korean armistice agreement and 75 years of United Nations peacekeeping. It is also the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve and 150th anniversary of the RCMP.

"Many of our finest have signed on the dotted line to say they would give everything they had, their lives, in order for the rest of us to be free," said Young.

The legion announced last month that the observance would be moved from its usual venue at Grand Parade in Halifax due to "a very sad situation of homeless people that are having a really rough time," said executive director Craig Hood, who speaks for the legion.

A helicopter flew over the cenotaph during the moment of silence. (Kheira Morellon/Radio-Canada)

The site in front of city hall became one of six designated encampment areas last month.

Danita Curwin laid a wreath representing recipients of the Memorial Cross of Canada for those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. Her son, Pte. John Curwin, was killed while deployed to Afghanistan.

A display is shown Saturday at the ceremony. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

On Dec. 13, 2008, four members of the armed forces, including Curwin, were sent to investigate a report of a suspicious object west of Kandahar. Their vehicle was then struck by an improvised explosive device.

In 2018, a plaque and three maple trees were placed in Mount Uniacke where Curwin grew up.

