Watch: Remembrance Day ceremony at Halifax's Grand Parade

The Royal Canadian Legion hosted a "meaningful but small" Remembrance Day service in Halifax this morning, which was livestreamed so Nova Scotians at home could also watch.

COVID-19 protocols meant only invited guests were allowed inside the cordoned-off area at Grand Parade.

The ceremony included legion members, Nova Scotia's lieutenant governor, and representatives of the RCMP and Canadian Forces.

Members of the public can lay poppies at the cenotaph in the afternoon.

CBC News is also livestreaming the ceremony from the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

MORE TOP STORIES