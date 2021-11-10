Remembrance Day ceremony at Halifax's Grand Parade
The Remembrance Day ceremony at Halifax's Grand Parade is underway.
Service is once again in-person after public asked to watch from home last year
The service is once again welcoming members of the public after people were asked to watch the event from home last year due to the ongoing pandemic.
But COVID-19 protocols and restrictions are in place. Those who wish to stand on the Grand Parade grounds at city hall need to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.
Those who are not vaccinated are welcome to watch the ceremony from Argyle Street. Anyone who wants to lay a wreath but doesn't want to show proof of vaccination can do so after the service is finished.
