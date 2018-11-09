Remembrance Day 2019: What's open, what's closed in the Halifax region

Many businesses and services will be closed on Monday to mark Remembrance Day. Here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Under the Remembrance Day Act, some retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls, big-box stores and grocery stores. There are a few exceptions, including drug stores, gas stations and retail stores with no more than three employees working at any one time.

Farmers markets

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Monday.

Alcohol retailers

NSLC locations are closed on Monday.

Bishop's Cellar in Halifax will be closed on Monday.

Rockhead Wine and Beer Market in Halifax will open from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

WestSide Beer Wine Spirits in Halifax will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed on Monday.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will operate on its holiday schedule on Monday.

Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Municipal recreation facilities

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed on Monday. Check with individual facilities to confirm operating hours. Cole Harbour Place is open from noon-8 p.m.

Waste collection

There is no garbage, recycling or green bin collection on Remembrance Day.

Street closures

A number of rolling street closures are planned in the Halifax area for Remembrance Day processions. Parades will be marching to the following locations on Monday morning.

Cenotaph at Royal Artillery Park off Queen Street, Halifax , parade starts at the Armouries on North Park Street at 10:15 a.m.

, parade starts at the Armouries on North Park Street at 10:15 a.m. Province House on Hollis Street, Halifax , parade starts at Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on Lower Water Street at 10:10 a.m.

, parade starts at Maritime Museum of the Atlantic on Lower Water Street at 10:10 a.m. Cenotaph at Grand Parade, Halifax , parade starts two blocks south of Grand Parade on Barrington Street at 10:30 a.m.

, parade starts two blocks south of Grand Parade on Barrington Street at 10:30 a.m. Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Branch #152, Sussex Street, Spryfield , parade starts at Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot (315 Herring Cove Rd.) at 10:45 a.m.

, parade starts at Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot (315 Herring Cove Rd.) at 10:45 a.m. Cenotaph at Sullivans Pond, Dartmouth , parade starts at Royal Canadian Legion, Somme Branch #31 on King Street at 10:30 a.m.

, parade starts at Royal Canadian Legion, Somme Branch #31 on King Street at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #164, 1341 Main Road, Eastern Shore , parade starts at Catholic Church lot at 1570 Shore Rd. at 10:30 a.m.

, parade starts at Catholic Church lot at 1570 Shore Rd. at 10:30 a.m. Cenotaph at Cole Harbour Place, Cole Harbour , parade starts at Cole Harbour District High parking lot at 10:30 a.m.

, parade starts at Cole Harbour District High parking lot at 10:30 a.m. Royal Canadian Legion, Dieppe Branch #90, 2234 Rocky Lake Dr., Waverley , parade starts at 2156 Rocky Lake Dr. at 10:45 a.m.

, parade starts at 2156 Rocky Lake Dr. at 10:45 a.m. Cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park, Memory Lane, Sackville, parade starts at Cobequid Road Transit Terminal at 10:45 a.m.

Schools

All public schools in the province are closed Monday, Nov. 11.

