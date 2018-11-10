Remembrance Day 2018: What's open and closed in the Halifax region

Many businesses and services will be closed on Sunday or Monday to mark Remembrance Day. Here's a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region.

Under the Remembrance Day Act, some retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls, big-box stores and grocery stores. There are a few exceptions, including drug stores, gas stations and retail stores with no more than three employees working at any one time.

Farmers markets

The Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market will be closed on Sunday and will reopen Monday.

The Alderney Landing Farmers' Market in Dartmouth will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alcohol retailers

NSLC locations are closed on Sunday, but open regular hours on Monday.

Bishop's Cellar in Halifax will be closed on Sunday.

Rockhead Wine and Beer Market in Halifax will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

WestSide Beer Wine Spirits in Halifax will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will operate on its holiday schedule on Sunday.

Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Municipal recreation facilities

Many municipal recreation facilities will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Check with individual facilities to confirm operating hours.

Waste collection

Garbage, recycling and green bin pickup will take place as usual on Monday.

Street closures

A number of rolling street closures are planned in the Halifax area for Remembrance Day processions. Parades will be marching to the following locations on Sunday morning:

Cenotaph at the Halifax Armouries, North Park Street, Halifax, starting at 10:15 a.m.

Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Lower Water Street, Halifax, starting at 10:20 a.m.

Cenotaph at Grand Parade, Halifax, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion, Somme Branch #31, King Street, Dartmouth, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion, Dieppe Branch #90, Rocky Lake Drive, Waverley, starting at 10:50 a.m.

Cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park, Memory Lane, Lower Sackville, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, Sussex Street, Spryfield, starting at 10:45 a.m.

Schools

All public schools in the province are closed Monday, Nov. 12.