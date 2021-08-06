Redrawn boundaries for Clare could improve Acadian representation

Provincial candidates running in the reinstated riding of Clare are eager to have representation in the legislature once again.

The riding was amalgamated with part of the former district of Digby-Annapolis by Darrell Dexter's NDP government in 2012. The new riding was named Clare-Digby.

An independent commission called for the return of electoral districts Clare, Argyle, Richmond and Preston in 2019.

Later that year, changes were made to the House of Assembly Act that reinstated the predominantly Acadian and Black constituencies.

Election day in Nova Scotia is Aug. 17.

Carl Deveau, Progressive Conservative

Deveau said everyone in Clare wins this election, regardless of which candidate is chosen.

"The fact that we have our riding again is very important for us," he said. "We found when we had been separated to become Clare-Digby, so it was an Anglophone community in Digby, mostly Anglophone, we lost a big part of our community."

Deveau is a lifelong resident of the Municipality of Clare and is a second-term municipal councillor.

As a full-time paramedic, Deveau said he sees first hand the problems that make Nova Scotia's health-care system inefficient. Working to improve access to health care is one of his priorities.

"Right now the health-care system is not working," he said. "I see it every day we have paramedics leaving, doctors leaving, nurses leaving, because of the health-care system in the province."

Deveau also pledges to be an advocate for affordable housing and Acadian culture.

"In Clare it's an aging population, we need senior housing, low income housing, and affordable housing. So that would be pretty much on top of my list if we are talking infrastructure," he said. "But from my heart it is to get our Acadian fierté back."

Ronnie LeBlanc, Liberal

Prior to the establishment of Clare-Digby, the Acadian riding was a Liberal stronghold. Wayne Gaudet was the MLA for the district from 1993-2013.

LeBlanc is now representing the party. He has 21 years of experience in municipal government, serving as warden of the Municipality of Clare since 2012.

LeBlanc is pleased to see Clare as an electoral district again. He said he thinks it's important for all Acadian communities to have a voice in Halifax.

"We all have a role to bring our concerns and challenges around the French language to the provincial government," he said. "Not only having to do with Acadian affairs, but all departments of government."

If elected, LeBlanc said he will work to see more housing available in the district.

"The province has handled COVID extremely well. With that, a lot of people from other provinces have moved to the area so it is putting a lot of pressure on the housing stock and rentals," he said. "It is not specifically affordable housing, but housing in general."

LeBlanc said improving the housing situation would create opportunity for the region.

"Immigration is more and more important in Clare because of a lack of workforce, the economy is growing and we need more workers," he said. "I see Clare becoming more multicultural as time goes through immigration and that is a positive thing."

Claire McDonald, Green Party

McDonald is new to the area and political scene, but says she is up to the challenge of representing the reinstated district.

"Giving little pockets of cultural minorities their own representation just ensures a bit more voice in a majority English population," she said. "It sounds to me like the people who I have spoken with so far are happy to have it back."

McDonald moved to the province last year from British Columbia and is now teaching at the Bear River First Nation school.

Her main priority is a guaranteed livable income.

"Especially in my riding, I am aware there are a lot of people who live off of seasonal work like fishers and farmers," she said. "A guaranteed livable income would offer a support system for a lot of people."

Other issues she would like to focus on include environmental conservation and furthering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

She encourages voters to consider the Green Party, even if they haven't in the past.

"The pandemic has tipped a lot of people's realities and some people might be looking at their lives from a different perspective than they were a couple of years ago," she said. "Perhaps that is an incentive for someone to try voting for a different party than what they have typically voted for."

Cameron Pye, NDP

Nova Scotia's NDP Party said Pye was not available for an interview.

According to the party's website, Pye has a bachelor of political science from Saint Mary's University and is expected to earn his master of political management from Carleton University in the fall.

A biography on the provincial NDP website states that Pye is committed to taking action on a living wage for workers, rural internet, and health-care access.

