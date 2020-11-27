UARB rules in favour of Hatchet Lake commercial development

A commercial development will go ahead in Hatchet Lake, N.S., after a decision by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

The UARB ruled on Friday the proposal by Hatchet Lake Plaza Limited to construct a fast food outlet and a gas bar at 1656 Prospect Rd. does reasonably comply with the planning bylaws for the area.

The Halifax and West Community Council rejected the proposal at a public hearing last September. A petition with 578 signatures opposing the project was presented at the meeting. Local residents raised concerns about groundwater contamination, noise and increased traffic.

The developer appealed the community council's decision to the UARB and a hearing was held in early December. Peter Rogers, the lawyer for the developer, said at the time that the community council should not make decisions "based on petitions or popularity" but on whether or not the project is consistent with the planning rules.

The UARB agreed with the developer's arguments and has ordered council to approve a development agreement with Hatchet Lake Plaza Limited.

MORE TOP STORIES