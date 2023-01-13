Number of registered tourist accommodations in N.S. sees sharp uptick

The number of tourist accommodations registered with the province, including short-term rentals, has increased dramatically since last year.

The Tourist Accommodations Registration Act requires all accommodations operators to register with the province. For the first time, as of April 1, that regulation includes operators whose primary residence is being used as a short-term rental such as an Airbnb. Those operators had previously been exempt.

As of Monday morning, 2,988 accommodations were registered for 2023-24, continuing the steady upwards trend since the act came into effect in 2020:

2020-21: 1,294 accommodations registered.

2021-22: 1,672 accommodations registered.

2022-23: 1,720 accommodations registered.

2023-24: 2,988 accommodations registered.

It's unclear if the increase is due to more accommodations being offered, or if it's because more operators are complying with the rules and registering.

Of the 2,988 accommodations registered for 2023-24, traditional types of tourist accommodations such as hotels and bed and breakfasts are a minority:

Hotels, inns, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts: 13 per cent.

Rooms in a home, self-contained secondary suites like a basement apartment or garage loft: 20 per cent.

Cottages, cabins, tiny homes, unusual lodging (like yurts, domes, camping trailers): 31 per cent.

Entire apartments, condos, houses and vacation homes: 36 per cent.

The act also requires online platform operators — such as, for instance, Airbnb or VRBO — to keep a record of the registration number for each accommodation listed.

People who do not register their accommodations can face a fine of $1,000 a day, up to $7,500 per year.

Questions about enforcement

The introduction of the new rules brought questions before a subcommittee of the legislature on Monday.

Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc asked Tourism Minister Pat Dunn how the province would monitor and enforce the registration requirement, "because for sure, Airbnb doesn't care about our rules."

"The focus is going to be on awareness and education," Dunn replied.

He said platform operators have been told that "they are absolutely not allowed" to post any accommodations on their websites if they don't have a registration number.

Dunn said "it appears the platform operators are on board with what's happening."

Accommodations operators are required to pay a registration fee ranging from $50 to $150 per year. The province expects to collect about $200,000 per year in fees.

