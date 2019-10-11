Morley Googoo has been removed from his role of regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

In a news release Friday, the chiefs of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia said that Googoo's removal from office was decided at a meeting, "which was called in response to recent events that have occurred during Mr. Morley Googoo's suspension from his role with the Assembly of First Nations."

"The Nova Scotia and Newfoundland chiefs continue to support [the assembly's] ongoing investigation into Mr. Googoo and until a regional chief is selected, the chiefs of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will work with [the assembly] to ensure their region is represented and informed," the release said.

The chiefs said they would not be commenting further on the matter or providing any details at this time.

Googoo did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

In July, an independent workplace investigation found that Googoo discriminated against Cheryl Maloney, a former leader of the Nova Scotia Native Women's Association, and other Mi'kmaq women.

The report was commissioned by the Tripartite Forum, a federal, provincial and Mi'kmaq government organization.

Googoo denied the allegations. He said the report was intended to harm his reputation.

According to the report, Maloney alleged that Googoo engaged in gender-based bullying against Maloney and other women, harmed her reputation "by maliciously relaying negative information about her, particularly to [Mi'kmaq] chiefs," and that in a 2017 phone call, he subjected her to threats and verbal abuse.

