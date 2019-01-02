Top jobs at 3 regional centres for education up for grabs

Three of the province's regional centres for education are in the market for new leadership.

The Education Department announced temporary and permanent changes at the helm of some of the former school boards a few days before Christmas.

Postings will go up this month for the regional executive directors at the Strait, Tri-County and Annapolis Valley regional centres for education.

Ford Rice is leaving the top job at the Strait Regional Centre for Education to take the job as executive director of the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia, the body that represents principals, vice-principals and other officials no longer part of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

Paul Landry will act in Rice's place until a permanent replacement is hired, according to a release from the Strait centre.

Scott Milner leaves his post as regional executive director of the South Shore centre to become executive director of the newly minted Common Services Bureau, which was created last year to support the administration of the education system.

Paul Ash, the regional executive director of the Tri-County centre, will take over the South Shore job effective Feb. 4, with Chris Boulter acting in the role until Ash makes the move.

Trevor Cunningham will act in the role as regional executive director for Tri-County and Margo Tait will continue to do the same at the Annapolis Valley centre until permanent replacements are hired.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney is disappointed the changes were announced with little notice and right before the holiday break. (CBC)

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Paul Wozney said he was disappointed so many changes with such significance were announced right before students and teachers went on their holiday break. It's also notable, he said, that the changes come so soon after the centres were created.

"People scoff at me when I say [Education Minister] Zach Churchill has signed into law supreme overlord powers over education, but that's essentially what he's done and he's got a shinny new toy and he's not afraid to use it," said Wozney.

The regional centres for education were created by the provincial government after legislation was passed last year to do away with elected English-language school boards.

While some people expected changes under the new system, Wozney said most people are likely surprised they're coming this soon. Time will tell whether the change compliment or harm efforts to build relationships within the centres, he said.

'Another step forward'

A government notice that announced the changes, which was sent to CBC News, also says the South Shore and Tri-County centres will share a human resources director for the rest of the school year. It says there is no commitment yet to post the South Shore HR job for the next school year.

In a statement, deputy education minister Cathy Montreuil called the Common Services Bureau "another step forward in fulfilling the recommendations" laid out by consultant Avis Glaze in a report commissioned by the province.

Deputy education minister Cathy Montreuil announced the position changes a few days before Christmas. (David Laughlin/CBC)

"The bureau is a tool to help unite the regions by providing services to support the administration and operation of the education system," said Montreuil.

"The mandate will be very focused on bringing a common lens and approach to our nine regions so students have equal access and opportunity no matter where they live."

Efforts will include looking for common approaches to how technology is accessed, used and evaluated for all students across the province, providing support to the provincial advisory council on education and examining any necessary professional development, and training for the school advisory councils across the province, the deputy minister said.