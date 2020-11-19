N.S. to set up 6 isolation units to help stop COVID spread in long-term care

Nova Scotia is setting up six regional care units across the province to reduce and manage the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care for seniors.

The units, set up within a hospital or nursing home, will be used to isolate those who contract the virus.

The province's health minister told CBC Nova Scotia News at 6 the centres will have specialized staff and protocols to offer the best care possible in the event of an outbreak in a nursing home.

"But equally important is to reduce the chance of further transmission in our long-term care facilities," said Leo Glavine

"We know that with multiple cases, COVID is so contagious, spreads quickly, so the isolation into the hub model has proven to be very valuable in the reduction of transmission."

Health and Wellness Minister Leo Glavine says the regional care units are one of the new measures to help strengthen the long-term care sector's response to a second wave of COVID-19. (CBC)

The government said in a news release Thursday it has budgeted up to $6.2 million for the initiative.

The units will be in the following facilities:

Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, Dartmouth.

Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Sydney.

St. Martha's Regional Hospital, Antigonish.

Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville.

Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Yarmouth.

The units will offer long-term care and have access to resources such as occupational health as well as experts in infection prevention and control.

"As an organization whose vision is to be the community of choice for Nova Scotians needing support, we feel it's our duty to be a part of this solution," said Dion Mouland, president and CEO of Ocean View Continuing Care Centre, in the news release.

"Through conversation with our team and residents over the past weeks, we have been pleased and proud to hear that they also believe it is our duty to step up in this way. We look forward to continuing to offer exceptional care to our residents and to these new folks who need our support."

The province said it is finalizing guidelines on when exactly a resident would be transferred to a regional care unit.

Other long-term care homes may also choose to establish the same model for their residents.

