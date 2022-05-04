Regimental memorial to be held today for Const. Heidi Stevenson

Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in the line of duty during the Nova Scotia mass shooting, is being honoured during a service starting at 1 p.m. AT at Cole Harbour Place.

An RCMP regimental memorial service will be held this afternoon for Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty during the April 2020 mass shooting.

Stevenson's family and the law enforcement community will be honouring her during a service at Cole Harbour Place. CBC News will be live streaming the memorial service, which you can watch here starting at 1 p.m. AT.

The RCMP was not able to hold a regimental funeral following Stevenson's death due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, and a private family funeral was held instead.

The service is not open to the public, but people are encouraged to gather along the procession route of uniformed officers that will start around 12 p.m. AT on Forest Hills Parkway. Members of the RCMP, military, police and emergency services will be marching from St. Vincent de Paul Church to Cole Harbour Place.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

Stevenson was one of 22 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. She was on duty the morning of April 19, 2020 in the Shubenacadie area when a gunman driving a replica RCMP cruiser crashed his vehicle into her patrol car.

An investigation revealed the 49-year-old constable exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and it appears fragments from one of her bullets struck him on the side of the head.

Stevenson grew up in Antigonish, N.S., and graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., with a bachelor of science.

During her 23 years with the RCMP, she took part in the Musical Ride and worked as a drug recognition expert and in communications and community policing. The mother of two also worked as a high school liaison officer in Cole Harbour, N.S.

RCMP say motorists can expect delays in the area starting at about 11:45 a.m. until about 1 p.m. due to the procession.

Flying Cloud Drive, Taranaki Drive, Auburn Drive and Chameau Crescent will be closed during the procession, and traffic will be rerouted along Flying Cloud Drive.



