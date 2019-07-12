Redevelopment of Dartmouth park could bring stream back to surface

An overhaul of a park in north-end Dartmouth could include bringing part of a stream back to the surface.

The move is being considered because of the construction of an apartment building off Richmond Street, adjacent to Northbrook Park.

"There's a development project right next door that has a section of a stream underneath it in a pipe," said Coun. Sam Austin, "It's early days, but excitingly we are looking at whether we can daylight that inside the park."

There are plans to upgrade paths and bridges in the park as well as the playground. The lighting also needs repairs.

Many of the poplars will have to be replaced because they were planted at the same time and are now dying off together.

Austin said the work will be done in phases over two to three years.

The playground will be replaced this year, but there has not been a final decision on the exact location. HRM staff wanted to move it closer to Richmond Street to make it easier to maintain, but Austin said that is not what the community wants.

"We did hear a very strong reaction from the neighbourhood that they value having the playground in that special grove of trees, next to the bubbling brook," said Austin, "So we are taking a second look at that."

There's about $200,000 in the 2019 budget for the first phase of upgrades to the park.

MORE TOP STORIES