Hello Fresh Canada Inc. is recalling an ingredient found in some of its Hello Fresh and Chefs Plate brand meal kits over a possible risk of salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The red chili ingredient at the centre of the recall is found in the following meal kits:

Hello Fresh brand coconut dal meal kit with a best before date of Jan. 29, 2019 (WK19041920 2P) — both the 902-gram kit and the 1804-gram kit

Chefs Plate brand beef chow mein meal kit with a best before date of Jan. 19, 2019 (A2 and A4) — 856-gram kit

Chefs Plate brand beef chow mein meal kit with a best before date of Jan. 22, 2019 (A2 and A4) — 1712-gram kit

The kits were distributed across Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

According to its website, the CFIA is investigating the contaminated chilis which may lead to other recalls.

CFIA recommends that any contaminted product be thrown out or returned to the company from where it was purchased.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Especially at risk are young children, pregnant women, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Canada Herb has recalled its red chili's due to possible salmonella contamination on all packages sold up to and including Jan. 20, 2019. (CFIA)

Healthy people may experience symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

If you suspect you became sick from the product, see your doctor.

On Sunday, the CFIA also reported that Canada Herb was recalling its red chilis due to possible salmonella contamination on all [packages sold up to and including Jan. 20, 2019. It's not clear whether the two recalls are related.