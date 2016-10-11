Some residents in the Woodlawn area of Dartmouth, N.S., are complaining of strangers coming onto their properties at night to take bags of refundables.

Kathy Harvie, who lives in the area, said she has had strangers steal bagged bottles from her back deck, which isn't visible from the road.

"They would have had to go down between my truck and my landlord's van, and go around to the back steps, up the steps, and get the bottles," she told CBC's Information Morning.

Harvie also said she's had people scavenge her unlocked truck for spare change, but she's never called the police because she didn't think it was worth it.

Other neighbours have complained of similar refundables problems on a Facebook page dedicated to Woodlawn. The bags were stored out of view from the street, and the bottles and cans were often reserved for things like extra cash, fundraising donations or children's allowances.

Trespassing should be reported

Halifax Regional Police Const. Amy Edwards said people should notify the authorities if strangers are removing items from their property, particularly at night.

"We've gotten several calls in the past, over the years, about people on their property stealing recyclables," she said.

"Yes, it's waste, but that person doesn't know if you have the intention of taking them back to the recyclable place yourself to collect the return."

Edwards said trespassing on private property between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. can warrant a criminal charge. In the daytime, trespassers can be issued a "protection of private property."

"Essentially you're banned from going on their property, and if they return, then they can be issued a ticket for breaching that ban," she said.

Const. Amy Edwards says citizens should keep recycling bags locked up to prevent theft. (Stephanie Clattenburg/CBC)

Edwards said recycling that is not being put to the curb should always be locked up, like any item that may be tempting for strangers to steal.

"You want to say we don't live in a day and age where we should have to lock things up, but if you want to protect yourself and protect your belongings, that's what you want to do," she said.

In Halifax, non-emergency criminal activity can be reported by calling 902-490-5020, or by filling out an online form.

"It's really important for us to know about those things that are happening, because your call might be the 25th call we've had in a two-block area," she said.

"If we don't know about it, it's very difficult for us to investigate those kind of things."

