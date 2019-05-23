Recruitment efforts for rural nurses 'worn out,' says health authority CEO

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is going back to the drawing board to find new ways to recruit nurses to rural parts of the province.

The need for nurses is so big, some services in the Canso area have been temporarily cut until new help can be found.

"It's a big challenge," said Janet Knox, health authority CEO. "We are constantly trying to find ways to make it a place where people want to be."

Last week, the emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital started indefinite overnight closures. The health authority said 90 per cent of visits to the department happen during the day.

The shortage also means the hospital's six inpatient beds can't be used.

"We understand the importance of the health services in that community," said Knox.

"These are the kinds of things that have people like me really staying focused and worried about how do we create new strategies because the strategies that we've had for many, many years are worn out. We need to find new ways."

Incentives not working

Right now, a nurse who chooses Canso will receive a $10,000 signing bonus if they stay for two years. They can also receive $5,000 in relocation money if they stay for three.

Despite the incentives, just one nurse chose the community over the last year, and there are still three full-time vacancies.

After the closures were announced last week, the municipality of the District of Guysborough pledged to create its own signing bonuses for doctors and nurses. The details of those offers are still in the works.

Job offers for all graduates

Knox said about 400 people will graduate from nursing programs in Nova Scotia this year.

"Our intention is to hire all of them, and we are well on the way to doing that, but they get to choose where they want to work," said Knox.

She said the health authority is considering placing a greater emphasis on national and international recruitment.

"We have to be open to new ways, because our goal has to be a sustainable service that people can depend upon," she said.

MORE TOP STORIES