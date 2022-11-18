Lunenburg hospital becomes province's latest recovery support centre

The Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg, N.S., is changing how it provides support to people dealing with substance use and gambling addictions.

In a news release issued Friday, the Health Department said the hospital previously offered wellness and withdrawal management services, but will now provide supports for people requiring "less intensive withdrawal management."

This includes assessments, individual and group counselling sessions, and outpatient withdrawal management.

The release said people can go to the centre for support during the day and return home at night.

Staff at the clinic can also connect people with other levels of care if required, according to the release.

The release said referrals can be made through family physicians, emergency departments and community mental health and addiction clinics.

The province said this is the fourth "recovery support centre" to open in the province. Similar centres have opened in Dartmouth, New Glasgow and Middleton.

Nova Scotia plans to open 10 of the centres, which are expected to cost $1.7 million.

The Lunenburg centre will operate Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. AT to 8 p.m. AT and on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

