Recovery begins across Maritimes after Hurricane Dorian lashes region

The Maritimes are recovering from Hurricane Dorian on Sunday, which hit as a strong Category 1 hurricane between Sambro and Terence Bay, N.S., on Saturday, downing trees, power lines and crane in Halifax.

Over 390,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity after Dorian swept through the region with winds up to 140 km/h. Over 53,000 customers in New Brunswick are without power.

The storm is now classified as a post-tropical cyclone and centred near Anticosti Island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence as of 6 a.m. local time.

"It was a very powerful weather event," said Paul Mason, executive director of the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

"It's moved off now and especially with daylight hours approaching, we'll move into the recovery phase of the event."

Restoring power is the first priority for the office, Mason said.

Up to 700 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are preparing to deploy in Nova Scotia as early as Sunday morning, the Department of National Defence said Saturday.

Military staff will help clear roads so power crews can begin restoration.

Many hospitals in Nova Scotia are operating on power generators, said Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesperson Krista Wood.

Hurricane warnings persist for Cape Breton, Antigonish, Pictou and Guysborough counties, and wind warnings are in place for northern Nova Scotia, southeast New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Winds are expected to gust up to 110 km/h Sunday morning, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Storm surge warnings are active for Prince Edward Island, Antigonish and Inverness counties.

There were no reported injuries after the storm swept through the region.

