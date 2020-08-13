Recount confirms Patty Cuttell winner of Halifax's District 11

A recount on Monday of the race in Halifax's District 11, Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect, only changed the result by one vote, so Patty Cuttell remains the elected councillor.

"I'm very happy with the outcome," Cuttell said after the recount. "I'm looking forward to getting to work and representing District 11."

The results of the District 11 race were not announced until the day after the Oct. 17 municipal election because election officials wanted to doublecheck the poll books.

When the official results were released, Cuttell was declared the winner, but by only 28 votes over Bruce Holland. So Holland decided to ask for a recount, something he said he does not regret.

"It was worth it because I owed it to my campaign team and my supporters to make sure that the numbers were correct," said Holland. "But whether it's 1 or 101, you lost, that's the nature of the system."

The recount had Cuttell with 1,662 votes, 27 more than Holland.

The recount meant Cuttell was not sworn in last Thursday with the rest of Halifax's councillors and instead will be sworn in at next Tuesday's council meeting.

Cuttell is happy that she will be able to join the orientation sessions for new councillors this week.

"That's fabulous," said Cuttell. "I had faith in the democratic process, it's important to get it right and here we are."