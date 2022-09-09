Recording of RCMP meeting that sparked political interference allegations released

The RCMP has finally released a recording of a controversial phone meeting in which the head of the RCMP dresses down staff in Nova Scotia for communications following the mass killings in the province.

The meeting, held days after the mass shootings, has been at the centre of accusations that the Prime Minister's Office and then-Public Safety Minister Bill Blair interfered politically with RCMP operations in order to benefit the Liberal government's pending gun legislation.

Four Nova Scotia RCMP members have testified at the Mass Casualty Commission that Commissioner Brenda Lucki reprimanded staff during the meeting on April 28, 2020, for not including information about the makes and models of the guns that were used in the killings of April 18 and 19 that year.

While the controversy over the comments has brewed for months, it wasn't until September that word of a possible recording emerged at the commission. The recording, made by Dan Brien, director of media relations with the RCMP, was believed to have been deleted from his phone.

But it was later recovered and released publicly Thursday by the commission.

Request came from minister's office

Lucki says in the recording, "it was a request that I got, um, from the minister's office" and that she told the minister the information would be released, and then it wasn't.

Lucki has previously said that Blair never directed or ordered her to disclose the makes and models of the guns.

"Does anybody realize what's going on in the world of handguns and guns right now?" Lucki says during the meeting. "The fact that they're in the middle of trying to get a legislation going, the fact that that legislation is supposed to actually help police and the fact that the very little information I asked to be put in speaking notes at around 11:30 this morning ... could not be accommodated?"

"So does anybody wonder why I feel frustrated, like I'm not being heard, which makes me feel disrespected? ... Or is it just — am I being over-sensitive?"

She goes on to say she feels "bad" for having the conversation because she doesn't want to make the other staff feel bad.

"But … it's disheartening for me to try to manage our RCMP, which is bigger than Nova Scotia, um, and trying to at least give the Prime Minister a bit of information before he hears it on the news."

Apology to Prime Minister

Lucki also says she was promised a chronology of events during the mass killings as well as a map for the minister and Prime Minister, but didn't receive it on time.

"I have apologized to the minister, I'm waiting for the Prime Minister to call me so I can apologize," she says.

"I already have a request sitting in my phone that the minister wants to speak with me, and I know exactly what it's gonna be about. And ... there's not much I can say except that, once again, I dropped the ball. So that's gonna be the fourth time I gonna say that to him."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government did not put any "undue" pressure on the RCMP.

