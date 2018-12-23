Record-breaking temperatures set across Atlantic region
19 weather stations across four provinces record new high temperatures for Dec. 22
The holiday season and record warm temperatures don't normally go together.
But on Saturday, Environment Canada made note of double-digit readings across the Atlantic region that made the late-December day feel much warmer than usual.
The highest daily temperature was recorded at 17 C in Greenwood, N.S. — a whole degree warmer than the previous record set 69 years ago.
In all, Environment Canada reported broken records at 19 weather stations in the region.
The following are new maximum daily records compared to the old records set for Dec. 22. According to Environment Canada, these records are from a selection of historical stations in each area that were active during the time records were kept.
Nova Scotia
- Brier Island: New record of 12.6 C/old record 11.1 C set in 2015.
- Greenwood: 16.8 versus 15.6 set in 1949.
- Halifax: 13.6 versus 13.3 set in 1949.
- Port Hawkesbury: 12.9 versus 11.1 set in 1902
- Yarmouth: 12.9 versus 11.7 set in 1949.
Rain-deer <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/brownchristmas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#brownchristmas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a> <a href="https://t.co/6cGMlPGfl4">pic.twitter.com/6cGMlPGfl4</a>—@portiaclarkcbc
New Brunswick
- Bathurst: 11.4 versus 9.4 set in 1895.
- Bouctouche: 12.6 versus 9.1 set in 1998.
- Edmunston: 10.1 versus 6.7 set in 1949.
- Fredericton: 13.0 versus 11.7 set in 1973.
- Fundy National Park: 12.9 versus 10.4 set in 1998.
- Grand Manan: 11.3 versus 10.6 set in 1902.
- Kouchibouguac National Park: 12.9 versus 12.2 set in 1949.
- Point Lepreau: 12.3 versus 11.1 set in 1949.
- Saint John: 14.1 versus 10.6 set in 1902.
- St. Stephen: 14.7 versus 10.0 set in 1969.
- Woodstock: 12.1 versus 9.5 set in 1994.
Here’s the before and after the thaw. It will be a brown and white Christmas in Fredericton. A lot of zeros but a bunch of 5 cm of snow depth, especially in the woods. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFDmexskig">pic.twitter.com/EFDmexskig</a>—@Didier_Wx
Newfoundland and Labrador
- Churchill Falls: 3.5 versus the old record of 2.2 set in 1976
- Wabush Lake: 2.2 versus 1.3 set in 1994
Prince Edward Island
- St. Peters: 12.2 versus the old record of 10.6 set in 1960