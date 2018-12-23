Record-breaking temperatures set across Atlantic region

The holiday season and record warm temperatures don't normally go together.

But on Saturday, Environment Canada made note of double-digit readings across the Atlantic region that made the late-December day feel much warmer than usual.

The highest daily temperature was recorded at 17 C in Greenwood, N.S. — a whole degree warmer than the previous record set 69 years ago.

In all, Environment Canada reported broken records at 19 weather stations in the region.

A closer look at the temperatures in the Maritimes on Dec. 22. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The following are new maximum daily records compared to the old records set for Dec. 22. According to Environment Canada, these records are from a selection of historical stations in each area that were active during the time records were kept.

Nova Scotia

Brier Island: New record of 12.6 C/old record 11.1 C set in 2015.

Greenwood: 16.8 versus 15.6 set in 1949.

Halifax: 13.6 versus 13.3 set in 1949.

Port Hawkesbury: 12.9 versus 11.1 set in 1902

Yarmouth: 12.9 versus 11.7 set in 1949.

New Brunswick

Bathurst: 11.4 versus 9.4 set in 1895.

Bouctouche: 12.6 versus 9.1 set in 1998.

Edmunston: 10.1 versus 6.7 set in 1949.

Fredericton: 13.0 versus 11.7 set in 1973.

Fundy National Park: 12.9 versus 10.4 set in 1998.

Grand Manan: 11.3 versus 10.6 set in 1902.

Kouchibouguac National Park: 12.9 versus 12.2 set in 1949.

Point Lepreau: 12.3 versus 11.1 set in 1949.

Saint John: 14.1 versus 10.6 set in 1902.

St. Stephen: 14.7 versus 10.0 set in 1969.

Woodstock: 12.1 versus 9.5 set in 1994.

Here’s the before and after the thaw. It will be a brown and white Christmas in Fredericton. A lot of zeros but a bunch of 5 cm of snow depth, especially in the woods. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/EFDmexskig">pic.twitter.com/EFDmexskig</a> —@Didier_Wx

Newfoundland and Labrador

Churchill Falls: 3.5 versus the old record of 2.2 set in 1976

Wabush Lake: 2.2 versus 1.3 set in 1994

Prince Edward Island