Record temperatures in parts of N.S. as heat warning extended to Cape Breton

Environment Canada extended its heat warning to Cape Breton Friday morning after parts of mainland Nova Scotia saw record temperatures Thursday.

The national forecaster is warning of daytime temperatures between 29 and 32 C across the province throughout the weekend with cooler temperatures along the coast.

Humidity could make it feel as hot as 40 C parts of the province.

Both Debert and Greenwood reached record high temperatures Thursday.

The temperature in Debert was just under 33 C — the previous record, set in 1894, was 31.1 C — while Greenwood reached a daily maximum of 35 C, just over two degrees higher than its 1991 mark.

Marie Johnstone normally rides her bike once or twice a week from her home in Coldbrook to work in Greenwood, but not this week. She drove when she saw that the humidex would be 40 Thursday afternoon.

"I thought, 'No, I'm not taking it.' And I'm glad I didn't." she said. "You could almost see the heat coming off of the tarmac, it was so hot."

Johnstone said she's seen the weather change since moving to Nova Scotia 18 years ago. She said she didn't need an air conditioner then, but can't imagine living without one now.

Bermuda high

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the current heat and humidity is being kept going by a ridge of high pressure known as a Bermuda high, a typical summer pattern for Atlantic Canada.

"For Atlantic Canada, the Bermuda high being slightly east of Bermuda means an increase in moisture as measured by the dew-point temperatures," Simpkin said. "It means humid air and hot humidex values."

A Bermuda high is keeping the region hot. (CBC)

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 29 C for two or more consecutive days or when two or more consecutive days of humidex values are expected to reach 36 or higher.

Temperatures are expected to turn cooler Sunday evening.

Nova Scotia Health gives the following advice to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water.

Stay in shaded or cool areas.

Take frequent breaks if you have to work outside.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured clothing.

Avoid leaving children, infants or pets unattended in vehicles.

Check on older neighbours and others vulnerable to heat-related illness, and offer air-conditioned shelter and water if needed.

