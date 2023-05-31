Record-breaking wildfire in Shelburne County expected to grow

If the power or data on your device is low, get your wildfire updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

The largest forest fire in Nova Scotia's recorded history is expected to grow even more Wednesday, as hot and dry conditions persist.

The fire, which started near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County on Saturday, is still out of control, and has now reached or surpassed 20,000 hectares, said Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton.

"Certainly not a record that you want to achieve any time, but certainly these are unprecedented conditions," Rushton told the CBC's Information Morning.

"Everything lined up for a perfect storm, if you will. The dry winter, dry spring, perfectly warm breeze and warm weather in the spring has certainly not helped our province at all with this fire season."

Previously, the biggest forest fire on record in Nova Scotia was in June 1976 when a blaze in Guysborough County lasted six days and scorched 13,000 hectares.

Rushton said the Shelburne County fire is expected to grow again on Wednesday.

Thirty to 40 dwellings are believed to have been damaged, Rushton said, but due to shifting winds and the ongoing fire, it has been difficult for crews to make a full assessment.

More help needed, resident says

Raymond Scott of Barrington Head was out lobster fishing when the evacuation order was issued. By the time he got home, smoke was rolling down his driveway.

His wife had already packed the car, and the pair made their way to the evacuation centre at the Barrington arena. Scott said about 50 people stayed at the shelter overnight Monday into Tuesday.

He said at the time he left, the fire was moving away from his home, so he wasn't overly worried, "but if the wind changes, of course it's going to be a different story."

Raymond Scott of Barrington Head, N.S., said he feels the Shelburne fire needs more firefighting resources. (CBC)

Scott said while the Halifax fire is affecting more people, it is a smaller area than the Shelburne blaze, where he believes more firefighting resources are needed.

"I think we need a little bit more help, for sure, because it's a big fire," he said. "This could turn into disastrous if we don't get some help."

Scott planned to return to the water to bring in his lobster traps on Wednesday.

Evacuation order

At least 1,000 homes have been evacuated, as well as the Roseway Manor nursing home, and all schools in Shelburne County are closed Wednesday.

A mandatory evacuation order for east of 2794 Highway 3, Barrington, is in effect, which includes all of Oak Park Road and Factory Hill Road until the Shelburne County line.

Residents of Barrington who have been evacuated are being asked to check in at 902-637-7899.

Mandatory evacuation orders are also in place for all communities from Port Clyde through to Baccaro and along Highway 309 to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West, and from 800 Upper Clyde Rd. to 2461 Upper Clyde Rd.

A reception centre has been set up at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena in Barrington, and comfort centres have been set up at the Shelburne Fire Hall and the Municipality of Barrington municipal building.

The pink area shows the active fire perimeter in Shelburne County, while the red dotted line shows the evacuation area, as of Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. (Department of Natural Resources)

Residents of the Municipality of Shelburne who have left their homes are asked to check in with the municipal office at 902-875-3544, extension 245, to let officials know they are safe and out of the fire zone. Anyone who needs help with the evacuation can call 902-875-8407.

An evacuation centre has been set up at 63 King St. in Shelburne at the fire department auditorium.

The Town of Yarmouth has opened a comfort centre at the Yarmouth Fire Hall at 221 Pleasant St. in Yarmouth. It is open 24 hours for anyone who has been displaced by wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross has shelters at the following locations:

Barrington: Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena, 12 Park Lane, Sherose Island.

Shelburne: Municipal Building and Fire Hall, 63 King Street, Shelburne.

Halifax: Canada Games Centre in Halifax, 26 Thomas Raddall Dr, Halifax.

Pubnico fire

Another nearby wildfire burning in Pubnico in neighbouring Yarmouth County was estimated at 100 hectares on Tuesday, and Rushton said Wednesday morning it is also expected to grow.

