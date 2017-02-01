Skip to Main Content
Record-breaking temperatures across Nova Scotia on Saturday

Nova Scotia broke temperature records on Saturday, but cold and snow are about to make a return.

Feb. 12 was the warmest on record from Halifax to Annapolis Valley

The Northwest Arm in Halifax is shown in 2017. Halifax was one of several areas in the province that saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday. (Becky Field)

If you were out enjoying the sunshine and uncharacteristically warm weather on Saturday, you likely weren't alone.

Feb. 12, 2022 was the warmest on record in five parts of Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The highest jump was in Halifax at 12 C, with a previous record of 10.3 C set in 1981.

Greenwood, Kejimkujik, Kentville and Parrsboro also saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday.

In New Brunswick, the Grand Manan and St. Stephen areas also broke temperature records. Grand Manan got to 10 C, smashing its record of 7 C from 1998.

But CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says winter will be making a comeback.

Snoddon said the Maritimes can cold temperatures and snow beginning later this evening and into Monday.

There were no weather alerts in effect for the Maritimes as of late Sunday morning. Snoddon expects to have an updated timeline for snowfall later Sunday.

