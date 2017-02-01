Record-breaking temperatures across Nova Scotia on Saturday

If you were out enjoying the sunshine and uncharacteristically warm weather on Saturday, you likely weren't alone.

Feb. 12, 2022 was the warmest on record in five parts of Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The highest jump was in Halifax at 12 C, with a previous record of 10.3 C set in 1981.

Greenwood, Kejimkujik, Kentville and Parrsboro also saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday.

In New Brunswick, the Grand Manan and St. Stephen areas also broke temperature records. Grand Manan got to 10 C, smashing its record of 7 C from 1998.

But CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says winter will be making a comeback.

From record breaking warmth… to chilly temperatures & snow! <br>Old man winter is returning with a reminder that it’s still February. <br>Slow & steady event tonight thru Monday set to bring ~15-20 cm to Nova Scotia, 5-10 cm for southern NB and 5-15 cm for PEI.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7FATEaoHkG">pic.twitter.com/7FATEaoHkG</a> —@ryansnoddon

Snoddon said the Maritimes can cold temperatures and snow beginning later this evening and into Monday.

There were no weather alerts in effect for the Maritimes as of late Sunday morning. Snoddon expects to have an updated timeline for snowfall later Sunday.

