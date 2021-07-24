Skip to Main Content
Recall issued on Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini

Al-Rabih brand halva/halawa with pistachios, white chocolate and plain, possibly sold all across Canada, has been recalled due to a salmonella contamination. Tahini with sesame paste has been recalled as well.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency test found evidence of possible Salmonella contamination

Plain halava/halawa is one of the 18 products that have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

18 of Al-Rabih brand halva/halawa and tahini have now been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

A release on July 5 stated only the halva/halawa with pistachio were recalled. This has now been expanded to include the white chocolate, plain flavours, as well as the tahini with sesame paste.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

A full list of the 18 items and their product codes can be found here.

The tahini with sesame seeds was also recalled. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

These products were distributed nationally.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long term symptoms may appear as severe arthritis.

The agency is asking anyone with these products to not consume them and throw them out, or return to a retailer.

