Recall issued on Al-Rabih brand Halva / Halawa and Tahini

18 of Al-Rabih brand halva/halawa and tahini have now been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

A release on July 5 stated only the halva/halawa with pistachio were recalled. This has now been expanded to include the white chocolate, plain flavours, as well as the tahini with sesame paste.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency testing.

A full list of the 18 items and their product codes can be found here.

The tahini with sesame seeds was also recalled. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

These products were distributed nationally.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long term symptoms may appear as severe arthritis.

The agency is asking anyone with these products to not consume them and throw them out, or return to a retailer.

