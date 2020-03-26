Province offers property tax break to Nova Scotia hotel and inn operators

Nova Scotia tourist accommodation operators who meet eligibility requirements will get a break on their 2020-2021 property taxes through a rebate program announced Thursday.

Hotels, inns and motels that have paid their 2020-2021 commercial tax bill in full and have more than five rooms will be eligible for a 25 per cent one-time rebate, according to a release from the province.

Accommodation operators must also prove that they have a revenue loss of 30 per cent for the period April 1 to Oct. 31 compared to the previous year.

New businesses offering accommodations must prove they are operating at less than 50 per cent occupancy to be eligible for the rebate.

According to the release, the accommodation sector has seen a 56 per cent reduction in room nights sold compared to the same period last year.

