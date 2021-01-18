Halifax real estate agent suspended after showing home to client who skipped isolation

A Halifax real estate agent has been suspended after knowingly showing a home to a client who had just arrived in Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada, skipping the 14-day isolation requirement.

The licence of Adam Scott of HaliPad Real Estate Inc. has been suspended for one month, until Feb. 18, for violating the Real Estate Trading Act, according to a notice from the Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission.

The commission said an investigation was conducted after a complaint was made by a member of the public.

"The evidence supported Mr. Scott facilitated a viewing with a client knowing the client arrived from outside of Atlantic Canada the night before and had not completed the province's COVID-19 pandemic mandatory 14-day self-isolation," the notice said.

The commission said real estate agents and other industry members are required to follow COVID-19 health directives issued by the federal and provincial governments.

Scott was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

MORE TOP STORIES