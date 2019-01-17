Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged Const. Yannick Frechette with sexual assault and voyeurism following an incident at a party on Dec. 16, 2018.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. (SIRT)

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged Const. Yannick Frechette with sexual assault and voyeurism following an incident on Dec. 16, 2018. 

The Serious Incident Response Team said it began investigating after reports a woman was sexually assaulted at a party held at the home of another RCMP officer. 

Frechette works with the Meteghan detachment, according to the SIRT release. 

He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Feb. 19. 

SIRT started the investigation on Dec. 17 after being contacted by the RCMP's Southwest Nova District. 

