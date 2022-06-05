Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Man dies while swimming in Halifax-area lake, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man they say died while swimming in Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction Saturday night.

Body of 31-year-old man from Windsor Junction located early Sunday

CBC News ·
Police say a man who was swimming in a Nova Scotia lake Saturday became distressed and went under. His body was located early Sunday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man they say died while swimming in Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S., Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call at about 9 p.m. of a drowning, the RCMP said a news release Sunday.

"The man was located in the water at 1:48 a.m. today by Halifax Ground Search and Rescue using side scanning sonar and pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said.

Police say the man was swimming in the lake when he became distressed and went under.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now