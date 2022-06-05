Man dies while swimming in Halifax-area lake, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man they say died while swimming in Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S., Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to a call at about 9 p.m. of a drowning, the RCMP said a news release Sunday.

"The man was located in the water at 1:48 a.m. today by Halifax Ground Search and Rescue using side scanning sonar and pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said.

Police say the man was swimming in the lake when he became distressed and went under.

