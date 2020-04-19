RCMP tells Portapique residents to lock doors following firearms complaint

Nova Scotia RCMP are currently on the scene of an "incident with a weapon" involving someone with a firearm in the Portapique area, and people are being advised by police to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau says the public is also being asked to avoid the area of Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road along the Cobequid Bay in Colchester County.

Croteau says people living on those streets should "If possible, go into the basement, we just have an unfolding situation, a person with a firearm, and would like everybody to stay safe and we will provide more updates when available."

Police issued a tweet at 11:30 on Saturday night. The latest update from police came Sunday morning at 5:30.

