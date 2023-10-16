RCMP issue warning after teen dies in suspected overdose in Cole Harbour

A teenager is dead after a suspected overdose in Cole Harbour, one of two overdoses reported in the community on Sunday.

Halifax District RCMP said Monday that officers assisted Emergency Health Services at a home in Cole Harbour around lunchtime on Sunday, where a teenager was pronounced dead at the home, and two others were sent to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said a small amount of unknown substances in pill and powder form were seized and sent for testing.

It's unknown if fentanyl is to blame for the teen's death.

Around 9:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a call to the home of a 34-year-old man in the community, where officers administered multiple doses of naloxone.

The man was later sent to the hospital for further care.

"To have two overdoses in one weekend in a specific community would be something that's incredibly rare, which prompted us to put out the information today just so that folks in the area are aware that there's some drugs out there that could have been tainted," said RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall.

In a release, police noted that free naloxone kits are available throughout the province, including at many pharmacies, support organizations and health-care facilities.

Naloxone is a temporary antidote that can help reverse opioid overdoses and buy time to seek medical assistance, police said.

"The reality is that buying illicit drugs can carry some health risks, and you always kind of have to be mindful of those things if you are going to consume illicit drugs," said Marshall.

Police are investigating both suspected overdoses.

