People who threaten to cough on officers could face charges, RCMP warn
Police say there's been several incidents in Nova Scotia, although no charges yet
The RCMP in Nova Scotia are warning assault-related charges could be laid against anyone who threatens to cough on their officers.
Over the past several days, police said there have been a handful of incidents in different parts of the province involving people who threatened to cough on police officers and claimed to have COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the RCMP said no charges have been laid so far, but officers could so in the future on a case-by-case basis.
"A threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members, which is a criminal offence," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "To actually carry out these threats would be an assault on a peace officer."
In New Brunswick, two men are facing assault charges after they allegedly coughed on a housemate who confronted them about not properly self-isolating.