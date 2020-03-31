People who threaten to cough on officers could face charges, RCMP warn

The RCMP in Nova Scotia are warning assault-related charges could be laid against anyone who threatens to cough on their officers.

Over the past several days, police said there have been a handful of incidents in different parts of the province involving people who threatened to cough on police officers and claimed to have COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said no charges have been laid so far, but officers could so in the future on a case-by-case basis.

"A threat to transmit the COVID-19 virus is a threat to the wellbeing and health of our members, which is a criminal offence," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. "To actually carry out these threats would be an assault on a peace officer."

In New Brunswick, two men are facing assault charges after they allegedly coughed on a housemate who confronted them about not properly self-isolating.

