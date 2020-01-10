RCMP warn Nova Scotians about release of sex offender

RCMP are warning the public in southwest Nova Scotia about a dangerous sex offender now living in the area.

Scott Desrosiers, 53, was released from a community correctional facility in Dartmouth on Christmas Eve and initially went to New Brunswick. However, he has recently relocated to Queens County, prompting the warning.

Desrosiers's criminal record dates back to 1989 and includes convictions for aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement. He has been assessed as a high risk to reoffend.

His release comes with restrictions.

He is not permitted to associate with known criminals, have weapons or consume drugs or alcohol. He is not allowed to enter a romantic relationship without first notifying police.

