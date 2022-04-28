Man, 22, pronounced dead after being struck by RCMP vehicle on N.S. highway

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the death of a pedestrian who was hit by an RCMP police vehicle Wednesday night.

Police said in a news release that Antigonish RCMP responded to a report of a man walking on Highway 104 just after 10:30 p.m. AT, "possibly into traffic."

Police said an RCMP officer struck the man with their police vehicle while conducting patrols of the area in Addington Forks to search for the person.

The 22-year-old Antigonish man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Thursday morning, a man reported he had also been in a collision the previous night on Highway 104 in the same area when he hit an unknown object.

"The time frame we're working with is similar," Cpl. Chris Marshall, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said of the two collisions.

The Serious Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the RCMP vehicle collision, while the RCMP will work with the police watchdog to determine whether the two incidents are related, the spokesperson said Thursday.

