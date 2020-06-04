RCMP confirms N.S. gunman illegally acquired all 5 guns used during mass shooting

Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed that all the firearms used by the gunman believed to have killed 22 people in the province in April were obtained illegally.

The new information was shared during a news briefing on Thursday, the first update from Nova Scotia RCMP on its investigation into the mass killing in more than a month.

"This component of the investigation remains active and [involves] international law enforcement partner agencies," said RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell.

Three of the illegal guns came from the U.S., one was obtained illegally in Canada through the estate of a deceased associate, and the fifth belonged to Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed while trying to stop the gunman.

The killing started on April 18 in Portipique, N.S., and continued for 13 hours across several other communities in the province.

Gunman Gabriel Wortman, 51, was dressed like an RCMP officer and was driving a replica RCMP vehicle for some of his rampage. He did not use the replica vehicle to pull over any of his victims who were in their cars at the time they were killed, Campbell said.

Uniform questions remain

It's still not clear how the gunman got an RCMP uniform. Campbell said while there was a "familial association" between the gunman and two retired RCMP members, police said he was estranged from those relatives and police don't believe they supplied him with their old uniforms.

The gunman knew another police officer from another police agency in Nova Scotia, but Campbell said investigators don't think he got the uniform that way either.

The gunman was never associated with the RCMP as a volunteer or as an auxiliary police officer.

Stevenson's final moments

Campbell said police don't believe Stevenson rammed the gunman's vehicle when they crossed paths on the morning of April 19. He said the gunman's vehicle sustained more damage than Stevenson's vehicle.

Campbell said Stevenson did engage with the gunman, and shots were fired between them. Campbell said Const. Chad Morrison had been shot earlier in the morning, prior to the contact between Stevenson and the gunman. He said Stevenson and Morrison were both wearing hard and soft body armour.

Hundreds interviewed

To date, Campbell said, investigators have interviewed more than 650 people from places including British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the U.S.

Even though the gunman is dead, Campbell said the RCMP investigation must meet the same standards as if the case were headed to court.

In addition to figuring out the gunman's activities before the killings, police are still trying to determine whether or not anybody knew about his plan.

