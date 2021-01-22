Shirtless man wanted by RCMP after tailgating incident ends in stabbing

A road rage incident stemming from tailgating in Lower Sackville, N.S., ended with a man being stabbed on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Old Sackville Road at 4:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation between people in two different vehicles.

One of the drivers was tailgating the other, according to police, and the occupants got into an argument.

A man from one vehicle stabbed a 25-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S., who was driving the other vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in the vehicle with the stabbing victim was not injured.

One of the men in the other vehicle turned himself in to police and has been released while the investigation continues.

RCMP are looking for the other man, described as age 18-20, white, heavy-set and five foot nine. He was wearing black basketball shorts at the time of the incident and was not wearing a shirt.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau didn't know who was allegedly tailgating whom, or whether the two men in the suspect's vehicle knew each other.

MORE TOP STORIES