Suspicious fires in Cumberland County could be connected, say RCMP

RCMP believe a string of suspicious fires in Cumberland County could be connected.

Mounties are investigating at least six fires in the area since Aug. 5. There were two early Saturday.

Two structures have been destroyed, a covered bridge was damaged and hay bales were set ablaze in communities such as River Philip, Williamsdale and Collingwood.

"All the fires are believed to be suspicious," said Sgt. Andrew Joyce. "They all happened in the early morning hours. Those details in itself would leave one to believe that they possibly could be connected."

Joyce said RCMP are asking the public for any information that may help solve the crimes.

"The motivation, really at this time, is still under investigation. It could be a host of things what is going on there, so police are certainly considering different scenarios and options," he said.

There have been no injuries related to the incidents, Joyce said.

He said residents don't need to be afraid for their safety, but they should report any suspicious activity around their property.

"This many of fires in a small county like that is reason for concern," Joyce said.

