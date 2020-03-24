Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia RCMP officer investigated for possessing child pornography
The province's police watchdog, the Serious Incident Response Team, is trying to determine if the officer had child porn.

Neither the RCMP officer's name or gender have been released

An RCMP officer is being investigated by Nova Scotia's police watchdog to determine if they had child pornography. 

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is responsible for investigating allegations against police in Nova Scotia. SIRT was contacted by the Nova Scotia RCMP on March 3 as the police force conducted an investigation into the possession of child pornography.

SIRT was told the investigation might involve a member of the province's RCMP, according to a news release. SIRT started its own investigation into the officer nine days later when more information became available. 

No other details about the officer or the alleged crime have been made available.

SIRT is required to file a public report summarizing the results of its investigation within three months of its completion. 

