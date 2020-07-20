RCMP investigating after shots fired in North Preston

Halifax District RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired in North Preston on Sunday afternoon.

Around noon, four men were standing in a yard on Cain Street when they were shot at by someone in a white vehicle, according to an RCMP press release.

No one was injured, and the suspect left the area.

The incident is the most recent in a slew of July shootings in the Halifax Regional Municipality, but RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said there is no evidence to suggest they are linked.

"It's obviously quite a startling incident to hear about in the middle of the day ... the good thing is no one was injured," Clarke said.

No description of suspect

She said there is no additional information about the identity of the suspect.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES